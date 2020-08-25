Mum’s appeal for courageous Conor
Lammas Fair in Ballycastle
THE cancellation of the Lammas Fair has been ‘devastating’ for Ballycastle, and its long term future could be in jeopardy if COVID 19 runs into a second year.
So says Kevin McAuley, Ballycastle man to his DNA, who hasn't missed a single Lammas Fair for 50 years – untill this year.
The well known local photographer shared his reflections with The Chronicle at a time when Ballycastle should be heaving with people, drawn by the fair's “electric atmosphere,” but instead he says, “there is no atmosphere at all.”
