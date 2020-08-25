Alliance in legal bid to force Ballymoney and Ballycastle museums to reopen

CC&G decision to keep facilities closed until January ‘called in’

Alliance in legal bid to force Ballymoney and Ballycastle museums to reopen

Ballymoney Museum

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

ALLIANCE councillors have launched a legal challenge over Cloonavin's decision to keep arts centres and museums closed until next year.

Earlier this month the DUP secured a majority in favour of keeping the doors closed at Portstewart's Flowerfield centre and Limavady's Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre.

Also affected by the decision were Ballymoney and Coleraine museums which are housed in town halls, along with Ballycastle Museum and Green Lane Museum in Roe Valley Country Park.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282