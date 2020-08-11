Tributes paid to 'a lovely young man'
The coffin of Lewis John Fleming leaves 1st Kilraughts Presbyterian Church at the end of the funeral service on Monday afternoon.Warm tributes have been paid to the Coleraine Grammar School pupil.
RIBUTES have been paid to a ‘lovely young man’ following the death of a 15-year-old Ballymoney schoolboy.
Lewis Fleming, a pupil at Coleraine Grammar School, lost his life in an incident at Powerscourt Waterfall while on holiday in County Wicklow last Wednesday (August 5).
Emergency services - including the Dublin Coastguard, fire services, ambulance personnel and a mountain rescue team - were called to the site at about 14:30 local time on Wednesday, August 5.
The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene, the Garda said.
Investigations are ongoing into the incident, which is understood to be treated as a tragic accident.
*Full story in this week's Chronicle*