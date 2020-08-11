Dark Hedges 'back to the bad old days'

THE closure of the car park at the Dark Hedges Estate has resulted in a return 'to the bad old days' of precarious parking and increased dangers for pedestrians, a campaigner has said.



Toilet facilities and safe paths to the trees were also closed when the Dark Hedges Estate went into receivership on June 05, with the adjoining Gracehill House following suit on July 08.



Since then, the relaxation of lock down rules has seen a rapid return of tourists to see the iconic beech trees made world famous by Game of Thrones, reigniting concerns among local representatives, campaigners and road users.

