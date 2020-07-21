Schools plan ‘suspended’

Minister responds to query on ‘amalgamation’ of three local secondary schools

A number of post primary schools must address the rising number of empty desks in the Coleraine area, according to education chiefs.

PLANS to merge three North Coast post-primary school have been put on ice because of the Covid-19 crisis.

In June 2019, Coleraine College, Dunluce High and North Coast Integrated College were told they had until March 2020 to come up with plans to address the rising number of empty desks in the Coleraine area.

It has since emerged that Ulster University have been in discussions with the schools over “options for sustainable provision.”

