Benvardin Kennels fearful of the financial implications of COVID-19

THE Shelter Manager at Benvardin Kennels admits she is worried about the future of the animal rescue service in light of the coronavirus pandemic.



Louise Neill, who has been involved at the Ballybogey site for almost 30 years across different owners, also voiced her concerns about the lack of opportunities to raise some vital funds due to the virus.



Speaking to The Chronicle, the Bushmills woman also revealed the shelter had prepared for a lot of dogs being brought into their care due to the financial impacts of COVID-19.



“To be honest, it has been a very strange and worrying time for us,” she said.



“Just before the lockdown measures were introduced, we had prepared for a lot of dogs to be brought into our care but thankfully that didn’t happen.

