12th at home - send us your pictures

12th July parade in Coleraine

This year's 12th will be like no other, due to the restrictions imposed to tackle the present coronavirus pandemic.

Parades and gatherings to mark the 330th anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne have been cancelled to stop the spread of the deadly disease.

But the Orange Order are still looking for local lodges and members to mark the event by switching the celebrations to 'online, in your home and at your door' with families and neighbours.

And so this week we are appealing to all lodges and members to send us your pictures of the special day and we will print them in our paper as a memory of a unique 12th.

Please send us a good quality JPEG with a caption for the picture to editor@thechronicle.uk.com or PM our Facebook pages.

