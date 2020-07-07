Shining a light on Rathlin’s history

Rathlin’s East Lighhouse could become a visitor attraction where the lves of Robert the Bruce and Guglielmo Marconi can be explored.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

RATHLIN’S remote East Lighthouse could become a destination where people can learn about the island's links to Robert the Bruce and Guglielmo Marconi.

Unlike the famous West Lighthouse, which is home to the seabird sanctuary, the east Lighthouse receives few visitors.

It's transformation is seen as an opportunity to attract more tourists and persuade them to stay longer.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

