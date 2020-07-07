Principals excited by plans for a new state-of-the-art campus in Ballycastle

THE PRINCIPALS at both Cross and Passion College and Ballycastle High School have welcomed the planning application that will see a state-of-the-art campus shared between the two schools.



Documents accompanying the application lodged by the Education Authority also detail the council's role in funding an upgrade of sports pitches and indoor sports facilities.



The aim is to create a destination available to the general public once the school day is finished.



When complete, the campus will host around 1200 pupils spread across the two current sites either side of Moyle Road.



The main school buildings will be located on the Ballycastle High School side along with a sports hall, courts, hockey pitch plus car and bus parking.

