Ballycastle Foodbank experiences 1500% increase in food box distribution

THE CO-ORDINATOR of the Ballycastle Foodbank has revealed that they have seen a 1500% increase in their services since the coronavirus pandemic started.



Eleanor Hayes, Ballycastle Foodbank Co-Ordinator, also voiced her concerns that the end of the furlough scheme could see a higher demand on their services.



“We have seen just over 1500% increase in food boxes being distributed from Ballycastle Foodbank since the end of March 20,” she said.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*