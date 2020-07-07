Ballycastle Foodbank experiences 1500% increase in food box distribution

Dungiven man wins £1m on scratchcard
There has been a 1500% increase in members of the public receiving food box distributions since COVID-19 started.
THE CO-ORDINATOR of the Ballycastle Foodbank has revealed that they have seen a 1500% increase in their services since the coronavirus pandemic started.
Eleanor Hayes, Ballycastle Foodbank Co-Ordinator, also voiced her concerns that the end of the furlough scheme could see a higher demand on their services.
“We have seen just over 1500% increase in food boxes being distributed from Ballycastle Foodbank since the end of March 20,” she said.
