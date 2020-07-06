Aggravated burglary in Ballymoney

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of an aggravated burglary at a property in the Carnany Avenue area of Ballymoney yesterday, Sunday, 5 July.



At approximately 3.20pm two masked men, one of whom was armed with what is believed to be a crowbar entered the property.



A woman was assaulted. She sustained cuts and bruises. One of the intruders also pushed a teenage girl who was also in the property. She did not sustain any injuries, however she was left badly shaken.



Detective Sergeant Higgins would appeal to anyone who has information or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area to contact detectives at Coleraine on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1095 05/07/20. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous.