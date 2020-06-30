Teacher is hoping for top marks for million step charity challenge

A LOCAL Primary School teacher is swapping the whiteboard for his walking shoes as he embarks on his biggest fitness challenge to date.



Jonny Doey, a teacher at Ballysally Primary School, will have to complete one MILLION steps in the month of July.



The feat – which works out at roughly 33,000 steps per day – is all for good causes as Jonny is raising funds for two charities in the process.



Speaking to The Chronicle, a grateful Jonny was thankful for all the messages of support he has received so far.



“From July 1 to July 31, I am going to embark on a million step challenge for the whole month, which is around 15 miles or 33,000 steps per day,” he said.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*