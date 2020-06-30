New school plans revealed

DESIGNS have been unveiled for a state-of-the-art campus shared between Ballycastle High School and Cross and Passion College.



The plans are included in a major planning application lodged by the Education Authority earlier this month.



Documents accompanying the application also detail the council's role in funding an upgrade of sports pitches and indoor sports facilities.



The aim is to create a destination available to the general public once the school day is finished.



When complete, the campus will host around 1200 pupils spread across the two current sites either side of Moyle Road.



The main school buildings will be located on the Ballycastle High School side along with a sports hall, courts, hockey pitch plus car and bus parking.



On the Cross and Passion side there will be GAA/football pitches, courts, car parking and a sports pavilion.



The scheme emerged out of the government's Shared Education Campus Programme launched in 2014.

