New app aims to cut queues in pubs as businesses reopen

New app aims to cut queues in pubs as businesses reopen

Cushendall man and founder of B-Express app Eunan McKillop.

Jonathan McNabb

Reporter:

Jonathan McNabb

Email:

jonathan.mcnabb@thechronicle.uk.com

A CUSHENDALL entrepreneur has developed a hospitality app that will allow customers to place orders for food and drink amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The B-Express app, which was released in early 2018 and founded by Glens of Antrim native Eunan McKillop, allows users to purchase drinks and food from their table, as well as providing an instant online payment which means no need to handle cash.

Speaking to The Chronicle, the father-of-two explained the inspiration behind the app that will help the hospitality sector and government social distancing guidance.

“I am from Cushendall, but have lived in Edinburgh and New York, before returning home to get married and settle down,” he said.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282