Dunluce tragedy prompts tombstoning warning

RNLI says thrill-seekers can enjoy shoreline safely

Dunluce tragedy prompts tombstoning warning

Jumping off cliffs can be safe when accompanied by recognised coasteerign instructors like here near Dunluce Castle, close to the spot where a teenager lost their life last week.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

EAST of Dunluce Castle for a mile or so the coastline is indented with a series of enchanting narrow inlets and coves.

It's a hidden world, even from those passing close by along the Antrim Coast Road, that has become a popular playground for teenaged thrill seekers.

Part of its attraction lies in its inaccessibility. You need a kayak or a certain degree of local knowledge to find your way in.

But once there the clear, deep, blue water and high cliffs are an irresistible combination.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282