‘Worst mayor ever’ jibe prompts Sinn Féin fury

SINN Féin's leader on Causeway Coast and Glens Council has described criticism of her party's out going mayor from colleagues across the chamber as “absolutely sickening.”



Sean Bateson, who stepped down from the role on Monday, was branded the borough's “worst ever mayor” by the DUP's Adrian McQuillan.



Mr McQuillan was speaking during the council's remotely held AGM at which the mayorship was handed over and committee chairs allocated.



He was responding to Mr Batson's final speech in which he'd spoken of his pride in representing the borough during last year's Open, taking on role as mental health champion and hosting numerous volunteer and community groups.



“I think you were the worst mayor in the history of this council,” was Mr McQuillan's assessment.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*