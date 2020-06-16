‘Working through the pandemic has been rewarding’, says Shannon

‘Working through the pandemic has been rewarding’, says Shannon

Shannon Holmes, who has been working as a student nurse at the Causeway Hospital.

A BALLYMONEY woman who has been working as a student nurse throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has spoken of her experiences at Causeway Hospital.

Shannon Holmes, a former pupil at Dalriada School, has also covered shifts as a nursing assistant, as well as being on call for the Community Rescue Service.

Despite working long hours, Shannon was very appreciative of the ‘staff support’ within the hospital.

“During lockdown I have been working as a second year student nurse, however, I have also been working my own job on top of this as a band three nursing assistant covering staff shortages in wards,” she said.

“Both my placement and my job are based in Causeway Hospital, so this means I am usually working between 40-50 hours a week.

