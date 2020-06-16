Reintroduction of car park charges expected soon

As Covid fears subside council eyes up income from Portrush

Reintroduction of car park charges expected soon

Cap parking meters at the East Strand Car Park in Portrush. WK25KC05

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Borough Council is “getting quite close” to a vote on reintroducing charges at the borough's town centre car parks.

In March elected members agreed to scrap tariffs for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic to support key workers and the general public as they shopped for food or picked up medication.

The blanket suspension meant the planned introduction of charges at car parks in Portrush and Ballymoney's Townhead Street, plus agreed tariff hikes at existing town centre sites were also placed on hold.

The proposals, backed by unionist and the Alliance party during the rate-setting process earlier this year, were expected to raise around £750,000 annually.

The topic of tariffs came up at Tuesday's meting of the Environmental Services Committee during discussion of the department's business plan.

