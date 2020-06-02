A matter of life and death as Geoffrey beats coronavirus to meet grandson

A COLERAINE woman has praised the staff and midwives at Antrim Area Hospital after giving birth during the coronavirus pandemic.



Emma Howard and her partner Mark McKillop welcomed young Alexander into the world on Sunday, April 19.



Speaking to The Chronicle, the 21-year-old explained that it was ‘a little bit weird’ going for scans before and after the lockdown was introduced.



“When I found out I was pregnant, Mark and I were obviously delighted and excited for what laid ahead,” she said.



“However, once the lockdown was introduced in March, I stayed in the house and didn’t have any interaction with other people to be safe and follow the guidelines.



“I’d never had a baby before Alexander, so I can’t compare what it’s like giving birth during the pandemic or before it, and to be honest, I think that probably worked in my favour.

