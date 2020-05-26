No Eurovision? No problem

A KIND-HEARTED Cloughmills man has cheered up the local community at this difficult time by hosting a karaoke call out on Facebook.



Singers of all abilities get behind the microphone every Saturday night for a virtual audience live on Facebook.



Speaking to The Chronicle, organiser Robert Gray, who also gets behind the microphone, explained his reasons by creating the group which has ‘snowballed’ to over 2000 members.



“Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, I was placed on furlough at the beginning of the lockdown,” he said.

