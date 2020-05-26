McQuillan’s GAC & Carey Faughs unite for epic journey in aid of Marie Curie

Members of McQuillans GAC Ballycastle and Carey Faughs GAC who fundraised for Marie Curie.

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

ballymoney.news@thechronicle.uk.com

MCQUILLAN’S GAC Ballycastle and Carey Faughs have left their on pitch rivalry to the side for a short time, to unite forces to raise much needed funds for Marie Curie.

The charity had issued an ‘Emergency Appeal’ due to Covid19 putting fundraising on hold with funds for nurses and hospices being needed now more than ever.

Caoimhe McShane, McQuillan GAC Club PRO said: “Both clubs have many members involved in the local Marie Curie group, so it made sense for us work together to raise as much as we can for this much needed service.

Their biggest fundraiser takes place at the Lammas Fair and this 400 year tradition has also been cancelled due to the current pandemic.”

This incredible fundraiser has involved club members of all ages, as they use their daily exercise during lockdown, to clock up their kilometres by running, walking or cycling and posting this into their respective groups.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

