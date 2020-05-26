‘Lucia was remarkable and inspirational’

Young organ donation campaigner passes away

‘Lucia was remarkable and inspirational’

Lucia Quinny-Mee, who sadly passed away on Sunday evening, pictured at the Lucia Quinny-Mee fundraising Gala Evening at the Tullyglass Hotel in Ballymena. Pic Kevin McAuley

Jonathan McNabb

Reporter:

Jonathan McNabb

Email:

jonathan.mcnabb@thechronicle.uk.com

TRIBUTES have been paid to a “positive, inspirational and intelligent young person” as 20-year-old Lucia Quinny Mee sadly lost her life, just months after her fourth liver transplant.

Lucia, from Ballycastle, had her first liver transplant when she was just eight-years-old, followed by a second one a mere year later.

Her second liver lasted her over six years before she had her third transplant in 2015.

However, just months after a fourth liver transplant, Lucia sadly passed away last weekend.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

"Please pray for Hannah"

Clare Smyth and her two daughters Hannah and Bethany who were involved in a tragic quad bike accident at their home in Ballycastle

"Please pray for Hannah"

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282