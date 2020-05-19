Councillors split over furlough terms for 60 staff

COUNCILLORS have agreed to furlough around 60 workers left without jobs because of Coronavirus's impact on services.



The decision was taken at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council's first ever virtual meeting on Tuesday evening.



Though technical problems ensured the public were excluded form witnessing the video conference, it’s understood councillors backed plans to avail of the government's Job Retention scheme.



Workers who have not been reassigned and those not employed by an agency will receive 80 per cent of their usual wage.

