Ballymoney schoolgirl takes inspiration from Captain Tom Moore to help raise funds

Ballymoney schoolgirl takes inspiration from Captain Tom Moore to help raise funds

A BALLYMONEY schoolgirl has taken inspiration from Captain Tom Moore by raising funds for the NHS. Five-year-old Abbie Jones is coming towards the end of the 2.6 challenge, which sees a person run, sk

Jonathan McNabb

Reporter:

Jonathan McNabb

Email:

jonathan.mcnabb@thechronicle.uk.com

A BALLYMONEY schoolgirl has taken inspiration from Captain Tom Moore by raising funds for the NHS.

Five-year-old Abbie Jones is coming towards the end of the 2.6 challenge, which sees a person run, skip, walk or hop a mile every day for 26 days and by the end will have completed the same distance as the London Marathon.

Abbie started on Saturday, April 26 and her proud mother Claire told The Chronicle that the fundraising initiative was all Abbie’s idea.

“The idea for the fundraiser came from Abbie, she seen Tom Moore on the news and we had explained what he had been doing to raise money for the NHS and she said she'd like to do the same,” she said.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282