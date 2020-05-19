Ballymoney schoolgirl takes inspiration from Captain Tom Moore to help raise funds

A BALLYMONEY schoolgirl has taken inspiration from Captain Tom Moore by raising funds for the NHS.



Five-year-old Abbie Jones is coming towards the end of the 2.6 challenge, which sees a person run, skip, walk or hop a mile every day for 26 days and by the end will have completed the same distance as the London Marathon.



Abbie started on Saturday, April 26 and her proud mother Claire told The Chronicle that the fundraising initiative was all Abbie’s idea.



“The idea for the fundraiser came from Abbie, she seen Tom Moore on the news and we had explained what he had been doing to raise money for the NHS and she said she'd like to do the same,” she said.

