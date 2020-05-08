Ballymoney toasts war heroes


Ciaran Clancy

Reporter:

Ciaran Clancy

Email:

ballymoney.news@thechronicle.uk.com

Ballymoney paused for a two-minute silence at 11am to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day and remember those who fought and lost their lives in the Second World War.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282