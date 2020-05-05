Coastguard come to the rescue for Ballycastle birthday boy

Coastguard Rescue officers from Ballycastle came to the Rescue of 4 year old Enda McAuley's Birthday. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

A BALLYCASTLE boy has had a fourth birthday surprise he will never forget.

With parties and other events put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the family of Enda McAuley wanted to make his big day rather special.

So instead of having a birthday party with his friends, young Enda was greeted with the lights and sounds of the local Coastguard who came to the rescue last Wednesday (April 29).

His father Patrick – who is also a volunteer with the Coastguard – spoke to The Chronicle about the rather unusual occasion.

“He asked us last week if we could get all his friends in the local estate here in the town to sing happy birthday,” he said.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

