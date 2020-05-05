Bushmills businessman beats the coronavirus

Geoffrey McKillop returns the applause from nurses as he is moved out of ICU. Pic McAuley Multmedia

THE SISTER of a Bushmills businessman who beat coronavirus has paid a moving tribute to the NHS.

Anne McClelland, who is a nurse in Causeway Hospital in Coleraine, has paid a moving tribute to her colleagues after her brother Geoffrey McKillop was moved out of intensive care after a hard battle with Coronavirus.

Geoffrey, who owns a number of businesses in the hospitality sector in Bushmills, was on a ventilator since April 10, but finally made some progress and moved out of ICU last week.

The father-of-three spent 16 days in ICU on a ventilator, amid concerns among his family that he would not survive.

“Geoffrey had been at ill home with his partner for 10 days,” his sister Anne said.

