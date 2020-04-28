TRIBUTES have been paid across the local area to ‘the life and soul’ of Cushendall village following the passing of Tierna McMullan.



Tierna, who was the daughter of Sinn Féin Councillor and former MLA Oliver McMullan, passed away on Tuesday (April 21) after a short battle with cancer. She was laid to rest in her native Cushendall last Saturday.



The 22-year-old had just been diagnosed with leukaemia six weeks ago.



The talented young Glens woman also won two medals at the Special Olympics in 2010 and her father told the Irish News that Tierna was “so full of life”.



“Tierna was so full of life, she just filled our house. She was a party girl and even though she had Down's she was treated no differently and went out with all her brothers and sisters. She was the life and soul of the village - and the boss of our home,” Mr McMullan said.

