Letters provide residents with some timely cheer

COMMUNITY spirits have been lifted in Ballymoney as local children have coloured in pictures and delivered letters to residents in The Court Care Home.



Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, residents have been unable to see friends and family during this difficult time.



As such, children from Millbrooke Manor Community have showed their creativity and caring side as over 100 letters and pictures have been delivered to the home in recent weeks.



Speaking to The Chronicle, Sarah Fenn explained that the local community wanted to give something back to those who are isolated.



“I had the idea of sending pictures and making letters after I saw on the news a daughter visiting her elderly father through a closed window and I thought there has to be something we as a family can do,” she said.

