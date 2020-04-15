Recording life in lockdown

Museum service appeals for pandemic experiences

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Museum Services is asking for help to document the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on our daily lives.

Social isolation, cancelled events, missed celebrations, home schooling, financial worries, working from home and travel restrictions are just some of the factors many of us are dealing with in the age of COVID-19.

“This is a unique moment in our history and Museum Services want to ensure that personal stories and experiences are recorded now to create a publicly accessible archive for future generations through its newly launched ‘Dear Diary’ project,” commented a spokesperson.

