‘It’s very surreal to see and experience the Island so quiet’

THE co-manager of a shop on Rathlin Island admits she is “grateful” to the local ferry company for continuing their services so that food and other items can brought to Northern Ireland’s only inhabited offshore island.



Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Rathlin Island Ferry Limited are sailing twice daily to Ballycastle to pick up supplies, with the crew taking every precaution to minimise the spread of the virus, such as wearing personal protective equipment.



Speaking to The Chronicle, Aoife O’Broin Molloy, who took over the running of The Rathlin Co-op in 2011 along side Ksenia Zywczuk, insists it has been ‘surreal’ to see the impact that coronavirus has had across the world.



It is believed that there have been no positive cases on Rathlin, with a nurse living on the island permanently.



“Life on the island goes on with obviously a few restrictions,” Aoife said.

