David’s focus now on delivering

A PHOTOGRAPHER has temporarily swapped his lenses for a van as he delivers prescriptions across the North Coast.



At this time of year, David Cavan, who grew up in Carrickfergus but now lives in Coleraine, would be snapping at weddings and attending major sporting events across the world.



However, as the coronavirus pandemic continues, David has been employed by Clear Pharmacy to deliver prescriptions to isolated and vulnerable members of the community – a role which he described as being “a wake-up call.”



Speaking to The Chronicle, a reflective David admitted that his photography work will carry on at a later date, but knows that there are people who find themselves in a more difficult position.



“To be honest, when the New Year was brought in I don’t think anyone could have expected life to have changed so much by the start of April,” he said.



“However, there are businesses and self-employed personnel who are in a worse position than what I find myself in.

