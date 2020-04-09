Minister announces funding to the NI Coronavirus Community Support Fund

DAERA Minister, Edwin Poots MLA today announced that he will provide £200,000 towards the ‘Coronavirus Community Fund’.

The Community Foundation NI fund, which opened on Monday 16 March 2020, is being used to support people and communities address issues emerging from coronavirus. Grants of £1,000 are available however, CFNI will consider applications for up to £10,000 of emergency funding to community organisations to help them to deliver locally identified practical support around emerging issues relating to the virus.

Minister Poots commented, “Our communities are currently facing a threat like no other and there are those, particularly in rural areas, who feel vulnerable and isolated.

"I am pleased to support the Coronavirus Community Fund with a contribution of £200,000 to Community Foundation for NI from my Department to help the delivery of much needed and targeted support to the Community and Voluntary sector. In addition, DAERA will work with DfC to fund applications for eligible activity from organisations that CFNI are unable to support including Faith Based organisations."

The Fund priorities are isolated older people (aged over 50); as well as those people of all ages who are at increased risk, particularly in relation to poor mental health and wellbeing; and vulnerable isolated people and families, particularly those living in rural areas.

Minister Poots concluded: “This Coronavirus Community Fund will help to ease pressure for some of our most vulnerable and isolated citizens and therefore I would encourage rural community organisations to visit the Community Foundation NI website for further information.”

https://communityfoundationni.org/grants/coronavirus-community-fund/