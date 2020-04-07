Ballycastle man shortlisted for Ireland’s most prestigious children’s books awards

BALLYCASTLE born, Paddy Donnelly is one of the top ten shortlisted authors and illustrators who have made it to the final stages of KPMG Children's Books Ireland Awards 2020.



“I’m stunned to hear that Scúnc agus Smúirín has been shortlisted for the award. It’s an honour. Muireann’s story has been such a dream to work on” said Paddy.



Irish language book, Scúnc agus Smúirín, illustrated by Paddy Donnelly and written by Muireann Ní Chíobháin, is a comfort blanket story many can relate to.



The finalist children’s book features little Scúnc (Skunk) who is inseparable from his soft toy friend, Smúirín (Sniffy). They go everywhere together and one of the things Scúnc loves most about Smúirín is his unmistakable smell.

