Tartine chef’s recipe for beating isolation blues!

BUSHMILLS man Stephen Lampard is used to cooking up fine dining as part of his job as Head Chef at Tartine at The Distillers Arms in the village.



But now, thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic, he finds himself with more time on his hands and is teaching the borough how to cook some good old fashioned comfort food via social media!



Stephen told The Chronicle that he always cooked on his days off work and between he and wife, Adele, they came up with the idea of filming the preparations and cooking to give the general public some inspiration.



Stephen, a member of Taste Causeway, has been Head Chef at the Tartine for two years now and is passionate about using local products.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*