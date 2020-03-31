Number of Coronavirus deaths in NI rises to 28

THE number of people who have died in Northern Ireland after being diagnosed with Covid-19 has risen to 28.

That's six more deaths since this time yesterday, the Public Health Agency has confirmed.

It was also confirmed there has been a further 53 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 586.

Of those confirmed cases, 295 were male and 291 were female.

In Northern Ireland the virus has affected a broad range of age groups, with 176 of the confirmed cases in patients over 70 years of age.

There are 190 cases in the 0-44 age group, and another 220 in the 45-69 bracket.

And in the latest Coronavirus update on Tuesday afternoon, officials outlined the number of positives cases across the province by Local Government District.

The highest number of confirmed cases are in the Belfast City Council area which has had 166 infected patients.

The fewest number of cases have been recorded in the Causeway Coast and Glens area, with 16 positive tests.

Seventeen patients have tested positive for Covid-19 in the Mid-Ulster District.

A total number of 5,885 Coronavirus tests have been carried out in Northern Ireland of which 5,274 returned negative.

More than a third of the tests were carried out by the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust.

The Southern Trust has completed 963 tests and the Northern Trust carried out 661.