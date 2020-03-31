From silver service to school work - Marine Hotel owner on life during Covid-19 ‘lockdown’

AS THE doors close on the Marine Hotel on Ballycastle's seafront due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, co-owner Claire Hunter told The Chronicle how her staff and their wellbeing were always at the forefront of her mind.



Speaking from her home in Armoy, where she is now attempting schoolwork with14-year-old Amy, 10-year-old Tom, nine-year-old Emily and Louisa who is five, Claire filled us in on the last couple of weeks from a business perspective and as a mum of four.

Speaking as a business owner, Claire said she and the management team had been through a “really worrying” few weeks but kept the hotel open for as long as the government allowed as they didn't want to let guests and staff down.



She said: “Our main concern was our staff, we didn't know if we'd have to lay people off and as you can imagine that was extremely worrying.

