Braced for the surge

THE Northern Trust is planning for the ‘surge’ phase of COVID-19 to peak around mid-May and prioritising vital resources to support the borough's most vulnerable.



It has also been revealed that new COVID-19 centres will open in Coleraine, Ballymena and Antrim to manage the number of positive cases which is expected to escalate.



Dr Seamus O’Reilly, Medical Director in the Northern Trust said: “Northern Ireland will require significantly more critical care capacity than is currently available. This is actively being considered at a regional level.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*