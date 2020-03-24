The end of an era as Donnelly’s get ready to shut up shop

DONNELLY'S Bakery on Ann Street has been a cornerstone of the community for decades and in uncertain times the nation's most common answer is to put the kettle on...



So with this in mind we had a chat with the family behind the counter – and heard all about the past – and future plans for the business.



Next month the bakery will be celebrating 42 years on Ann Street after opening in Easter 1978, so that's over four decades of dedicated customers, four decades of 'Saturday girls' some of which have become a permanent fixture and four decades of friendships in the town.



At the time of opening, it was a residential house and Mrs Moyra Donnelly built the bakery from scratch.



Speaking to The Chronicle (at a safe distance) Eugene Donnelly said: “As a family we lived upstairs. There was no coffee shop in Ballycastle at that time and the local people asked my mother to start one. So she converted the upstairs family home into a coffee shop in 1983. It was busy and welcoming and as much as my mother loved running it, the locals loved visiting.”

