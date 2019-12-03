Proposal to close Barnish PS 'ill-informed decision'

A CAMPAIGN group set-up to help save the future of Barnish Primary School, outside Ballycastle, insist that they will do “everything in their power” to ensure that the school remains open.



The ‘Battle for Barnish’ campaign group have spoken to The Chronicle following a story in last week’s paper which revealed that the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) proposed that the school should close with effect from 31 August 2020 or as soon as possible thereafter.



A spokesperson for the group stated that the closure of the school would be “a further decimation of our rural way of life,” with a public meeting scheduled for this Thursday evening at Carey Hall.



The statement read: “We at Barnish Primary School are extremely disappointed with CCMS and their decision to push for the closure of our unique, much needed and much loved School.

