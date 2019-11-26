Ballycastle museum development plan rejected

COUNCILLORS have decided against taking on a £1m re-development of Ballycastle's historic museum building.



Cloonavin's Leisure and Development Committee were presented with three options by consultants examining the museum's future when it met on Tuesday.



And while members agreed to carry out £5000-worth of vital repair work to the 300 year-old listed building, they chose the “do nothing” option for the longer term.



They turned down the consultants' preferred option of modernising the Castle Street premises and adding a new two-story block to expand display space and provide accessible toilet facilities.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*