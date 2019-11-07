Exciting new chapter for the Chronicle

As the Chronicle celebrates its 175th anniversary an exciting new chapter is about to begin.

The historic listed Head Office at Railway Road, Coleraine, has been sold and the new owners Abigail and Roger Glasgow are preparing to preserve the prime site for future generations.

Until then, Chronicle staff will be based a short distance away in new Lodge Road offices.

"We are so pleased that the Chronicle will be taking a space within the co-working space, they will be our largest tenant and will have their own reception and office space with staff sharing communal facilities.

"The Chronicle have been writing the story in our town for 175 years and we are excited to be partnering with them as they continue to tell the story for years to come.

"The ground floor will be the main hub for events and shared spaces; with the former garage becoming our designated desk area.

"Because stories have been written here for 175 years we want to keep them coming from this beautiful building and we are delighted the Chronicle will still be based at Railway Road; it is such an integral part of the town's history.

*For the full story please see Page 35 of this week's Chronicle*