SF Mayor 'not standing down'

SINN Féin has insisted Mayor Sean Bateson will not stand down despite unionist calls for his resignation and an upcoming motion of no confidence.



Councillor Bateson found himself at the centre of a furious row after eulogising a convicted IRA bomber last weekend.



The Kilrea man, appointed mayor following May's local government elections, described hunger striker Thomas McElwee as “brave” in a twitter post after a republican ceremony held in a Bellaghy cemetery last weekend.



In the days that followed the DUP said it would table a motion of no confidence and Ulster Unionists called on him to stand down.



In response a Sinn Fein spokesperson said: “Sean Bateson will not be standing down. The hunger strikers are held in the highest of esteem across Ireland and internationally because of their bravery and sacrifice.

