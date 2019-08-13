Financial 'car crash' looms at Cloonavin

A £4m deficit facing the council's biggest spending department has been described as a financial “car crash.”



Spiralling costs, including a pay hike which took low paid workers onto a living wage, coupled with an inability to make cuts amid static income from rates, have led Environmental Services to spend £3.9m more than its budget.



News of the crises emerged from a Causeway Coast and Glens council meeting scheduled to take place behind closed doors last Tuesday evening.



It was discussed in open committee after members insisted that the public had a right to know the extent of the difficulties.



Figures provided to members of the Environmental Services Committee showed the department spent £23.3m in the 2019 financial year.



Among its responsibilities are bin collection, recycling, street cleaning, play parks, public toilets, building control and the borough's harbours.

