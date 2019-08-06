Stop signs NOW!

PRESSURE is mounting on the Department for Infrastructure (DFI) to immediately introduce ‘Stop’ signs at a number of notorious Gracehill Road junctions after the latest accident at the Fivey Road junction known as ‘Walkers Cross’.



One man was arrested, with three people sent to hospital, after the two car smash on Saturday afternoon, the third serious accident in less than a year.



This is the seventh serious RTC on this section of Gracehill Road in the same period, with four others having occurred at the nearby Gracehill Road/ Bregagh Road ‘Clintyfinnan’ junction.



Last week just before this latest accident Farmers for Action NI (FFA) blasted DFI for their failure to install 'Stop' signs at Clintyfinnan.



Now FFA have for a second time written to the Permanent Secretary at DFI, demanding that: “stop signs must go up immediately to stop these tragedies which if unchecked will lead to further loss of life.”



FFA told her that she had seven days to confirm that DFI will “erect Stop signs at all crossroads on the Gracehill Road as a matter of health and safety and life death urgency,” that “anything else you have to say will no longer carry any clout with FFA.”

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*