Crucial meeting for Inga case

Crucial meeting for Inga case

SDLP Assembly Member John Dallat remains hopeful that a case will be recommend for prosecution in the Inga-Maria case.

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

ballycastle.news@thechronicle.uk.com

A MEETING last week with the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) and the legal representative of the Hauser Family is another step towards seeking justice for the murder of Inga-Maria, aged 18 brutally murdered and dumped in Ballypatrick Forest on 6 April 1988.

Claire McKeegan, Solicitor was accompanied by SDLP Assembly Member John Dallat and Keeley Moss who is writing a book on the life of the young German backpacker. Inga who travelled from Munich who was a talented musician, composer, artist and above all a lover of Ireland and its people.

Speaking after the meeting with the PPS Mr Dallat said: “A file is now being considered by a very senior team of experts and we remain hopeful that a case will be recommended for prosecution.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282