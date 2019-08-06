Crucial meeting for Inga case

Win tickets to biggest party of the summer!
SDLP Assembly Member John Dallat remains hopeful that a case will be recommend for prosecution in the Inga-Maria case.
A MEETING last week with the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) and the legal representative of the Hauser Family is another step towards seeking justice for the murder of Inga-Maria, aged 18 brutally murdered and dumped in Ballypatrick Forest on 6 April 1988.
Claire McKeegan, Solicitor was accompanied by SDLP Assembly Member John Dallat and Keeley Moss who is writing a book on the life of the young German backpacker. Inga who travelled from Munich who was a talented musician, composer, artist and above all a lover of Ireland and its people.
Speaking after the meeting with the PPS Mr Dallat said: “A file is now being considered by a very senior team of experts and we remain hopeful that a case will be recommended for prosecution.
