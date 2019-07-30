Work begins on £500,000 resurfacing scheme for A26 leaving Ballymoney

WORK began yesterday (Monday July 29) on the long awaited resurfacing of the climbing lane section of the A26 Frosses Road, leaving Ballymoney heading south towards Ballymena.



To facilitate speedy completion, a substantial detour for southbound traffic will be in place between 9.30am and 4.30pm until Sunday August 18, so motorists may need to leave extra time for their journey.



Traffic is being led left at the Kilraughts Road roundabout through Dunaghy and along the Kilraughts Road, to the Drones Road, rejoining the A26 at the Ballycastle turn off near Logans.



Confirming the news last week, a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “A carriageway resurfacing scheme on the A26 Frosses Road, Ballymoney is due to commence on Monday 29 July, which will cost almost half a million pounds.



“The scheme which extends a distance of 1.5km from east of the Ballymena Road junction towards the Glenlough Road junction, will deliver significant improvements to both the structural integrity and surface of the road.



“Due to the nature of the scheme it will be necessary to operate a daily lane closure southbound between 9.30am and 4.30pm, from Monday 29 July until Sunday 18 August.



“During these times a diversion will be in place via Kilraughts Road and A44 Drones Road. The road will be fully open outside of these times.



“The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, drivers should expect some delays and are advised to leave additional time when travelling in the area.

