McShane slams DUP ‘dinosaurs’over LGBT flag

ONLY “dinosaurs” would refuse to back flying a rainbow flag in a gesture of solidarity with the LGBT community, according to a Sinn Fein councillor.



The remark by Glens representative Cara McShane made in a late-night council chamber row were described by the DUP as “totally disrespectful.”



Details of the bad tempered debate emerged last week with release of the audio recording of June's meeting of the full council.



It was prompted by a last minute addition to the agenda of a motion calling for the flying of the rainbow flag over council HQ to mark Pride Day in August.



The move was immediately questioned by DUP members who insisted it had been brought with insufficient notice.



Under questioning by John Finlay, council chief executive confirmed the Mayor had the power to add late items if he considers it “a matter of urgency”.



Cara McShane said that was the case since no meetings were scheduled for July.



She added: “If people want to bury their heads and think there aren't people from the community who work and serve this institution, and serve our rate-payers and serve the visitors who come here and make this place welcoming. It's the most basic gesture we can do.



“We can be dinosaurs and keep living in the past if we want to, or else we can embrace multi-culturism, we can embrace people from all backgrounds regardless of sexual orientation and show that we are a beacon of inclusivity and diversity.



“I think that would be a positive news story for this council.”



