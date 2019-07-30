Fantastic weekend at Armoy Road Races says Bill Kennedy

ARMOY Road Races Clerk of the Course Bill Kennedy MBE has paid tribute to the thousands of road racing fans who turned out to support Ireland's leading National road race meeting.



Conditions were perfect for racing, with close battles across the classes. Over ten races were held throughout the two-day event, which passed off with no major incidents. With sunshine and high speeds, the former Mayor of Ballymoney admitted that it was a “brilliant” weekend for everyone associated with the organising Armoy Motorcycling and Road Racing club.



“It was an exceptional weekend of racing in Armoy,” admitted Kennedy.



“We really had a brilliant weekend with no major incidents which is always what you want.



“I was delighted to see Alastair MacSorley back on a bike after he suffered life changing injuries at the event last year,” he explained.



*Full story in this week's Chronicle*