Citizens save a life

Mark Heaney, whose quick thinking, and that of others has been commended, after a man collapsed with a suspected heart attack during the Dunloy Accordion Band parade. SPB31-21

Alan Millar

THE QUICK thinking actions of off duty health professionals and spectators, that helped save a man's life at last Saturday's Dunloy Accordion Band parade, have been commended.

Mr Cyril Glass, former Imperial Grand Master of the Independent Orange Institution, collapsed with a suspected heart attack while on parade with Killycoogan Accordion Band.

Off duty nurses quickly attended Mr Glass to provide first aid, with parade spectator Mr Mark Heaney racing to get a defibrillator at Ballymoney Royal British Legion.

Mr Heaney, formerly of Ballintoy, told The Chronicle: “Killycoogan band were coming along Charlotte Street and near the town clock Cyril gave a wee stagger and then collapsed.

“A couple of girls who were off duty nurses went to help him as a whole scrum of people moved towards him too.

“When they called for defibrillators I immediately headed for Townhead Street knowing there was one in the Town Hall and the Legion.

“The Town Hall was closed so I raced on to the Legion, got the one they have in the reception, raced back down again and handed it over.

